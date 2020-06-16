All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 54 Beacon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
54 Beacon St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

54 Beacon St.

54 Beacon Street · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

54 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newer large eat in kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, access to a huge deck individual for each apartment. Bathrooms have also been renovated with modern Ikea glass door vanities. Spacious living room for spending time together. Good size bedrooms, wood floors, no carpeting at all, high ceilings, large windows. Coin-operated laundry and storage in the basement, some walkout basements for easy bicycle in and out. Gas heating and cooking. Updated electrical - circuit breaker. Rent includes water and sewer. Many Restaurants, Pubs, Shops, Stores in this location. Walk or take the Bus to Porter! Walk or Bus to Central or Harvard. Walk right to Inman Square for Restaurants/Shops/Pubs. Whole Foods at your doorstep! Must See.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Beacon St. have any available units?
54 Beacon St. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Beacon St. have?
Some of 54 Beacon St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
54 Beacon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 54 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 54 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 54 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 54 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Beacon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Beacon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54 Beacon St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity