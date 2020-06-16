54 Beacon St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Newer large eat in kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, access to a huge deck individual for each apartment. Bathrooms have also been renovated with modern Ikea glass door vanities. Spacious living room for spending time together. Good size bedrooms, wood floors, no carpeting at all, high ceilings, large windows. Coin-operated laundry and storage in the basement, some walkout basements for easy bicycle in and out. Gas heating and cooking. Updated electrical - circuit breaker. Rent includes water and sewer. Many Restaurants, Pubs, Shops, Stores in this location. Walk or take the Bus to Porter! Walk or Bus to Central or Harvard. Walk right to Inman Square for Restaurants/Shops/Pubs. Whole Foods at your doorstep! Must See.



Terms: One year lease