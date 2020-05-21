Amenities

44 Benton Road, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 207354513 Rent: $2,450 / Month Beds: 2 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Top floor in spacious triple decker. Beautiful spaces, two large bedrooms and huge eat in kitchen with dishwasher and gas range. In unit laundry. Very efficient layout with lots of closet space. Replacement windows. High ceilings. Wood floors. Heat and Hot Water Included FEATURES Eat-in Kitchen Hardwood Floors High Ceiling Laundry in Unit Porch Stainless Steel Appliance(s) For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3533985 ]