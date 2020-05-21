All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

44 Benton Road

44 Benton Road · (617) 602-5499
Location

44 Benton Road, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
44 Benton Road, Somerville, MA 02143 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ID: 207354513 Rent: $2,450 / Month Beds: 2 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Top floor in spacious triple decker. Beautiful spaces, two large bedrooms and huge eat in kitchen with dishwasher and gas range. In unit laundry. Very efficient layout with lots of closet space. Replacement windows. High ceilings. Wood floors. Heat and Hot Water Included FEATURES Eat-in Kitchen Hardwood Floors High Ceiling Laundry in Unit Porch Stainless Steel Appliance(s) For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3533985 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Benton Road have any available units?
44 Benton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 44 Benton Road have?
Some of 44 Benton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Benton Road currently offering any rent specials?
44 Benton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Benton Road pet-friendly?
No, 44 Benton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 44 Benton Road offer parking?
No, 44 Benton Road does not offer parking.
Does 44 Benton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Benton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Benton Road have a pool?
No, 44 Benton Road does not have a pool.
Does 44 Benton Road have accessible units?
No, 44 Benton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Benton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Benton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Benton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Benton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
