Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

One bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors and awesome ceiling height right down the street from a Sullivan sq Train stop, restaurants, markets, coffee shops and more ! Great location-- one minute to the T. Walking distance to Charlestown, Orange Line, and Assembly Row. Fantastic layout with huge bedroom and modern bathroom. Modern kitchen with pantry, high ceilings, and laundry facilities in the basement.