35 Woods Ave.

GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC EXCLUSIVE SOMERVILLE LISTING FIRST FLOOR 2 FAMILY HOME OWNER OCCUPIED 5 ROOMS 2 BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS 1 BATH TUB LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN NEW CABINETS,GAS STOVE,FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT FREE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN GREAT SHAPE NEW WINDOWS MINI BLINDS YARD OK FOR BBQ GRILL TABLE CHAIRS GAS HEAT NOT INCLUDED SORRY NO PETS ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ON PREMISE/BUILDING/APARTMENT OWNER OCCUPIED - QUIET/RESPECTFUL TENANTS WITH REFERENCES SMALL STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT RTE 16,RTE 2 IN 2 MINUTES TERMS FIRST AND SECURITY EXCELLENT CREDIT NEEDED - SALARY REQUIREMENTS (70KCOMBINED) Disclosure - FULL BROKERS FEE LEASE 12 MONTHS UNIT IS OCCUPIED TIL JUNE 30TH - No Showings til 07/02/2020 Price & Availability subject to change without notice. Deposit to Lessor and Hold status may limit showings. First Deposit in office with Application gets first consideration. Craigslist postings last one week(7days) and broker/agent not responsible for "Rental Status" if apartment is "Rented by Owner"



