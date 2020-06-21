35 Elm St.

Amenities

9/1 Beautiful Porter Square 1 bedroom apartment. Excellent Porter Square location on Cambridge / Somerville line. Walk to Porter square redline T-Stop in 4 minutes, as well as restaurants, the supermarket, restaurants, two fitness centers, etc. The location is also within a fifteen minute walk to Harvard, Davis, or Union. Very accessible and convenient location for Harvard, MIT, Kendall Square or any redline location. It has both a large living room and dining room. Laundry hookups in the basement. Available: September 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease