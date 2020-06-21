All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 35 Elm St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
35 Elm St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

35 Elm St.

35 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

35 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
9/1 Beautiful Porter Square 1 bedroom apartment. Excellent Porter Square location on Cambridge / Somerville line. Walk to Porter square redline T-Stop in 4 minutes, as well as restaurants, the supermarket, restaurants, two fitness centers, etc. The location is also within a fifteen minute walk to Harvard, Davis, or Union. Very accessible and convenient location for Harvard, MIT, Kendall Square or any redline location. It has both a large living room and dining room. Laundry hookups in the basement. Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Elm St. have any available units?
35 Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 35 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
35 Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Elm St. pet-friendly?
No, 35 Elm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 35 Elm St. offer parking?
No, 35 Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 35 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 35 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 35 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 35 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Elm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Elm St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music