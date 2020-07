Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Located only steps from Davis Square within a professionally managed and maintained condominium building, this sunny spacious corner 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, an open concept living room and eat in kitchen including a dishwasher and disposal. Modern bathroom with black & while ceramic flooring. A/C. Laundry is on the premises. Heat and 1 off street parking space is included! Available 8/1/2020, 8/15/2020 or 9/1/2020.



Terms: One year lease