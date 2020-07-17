Amenities

The Mason Apartments are stunning, brand-new construction units that offer the comfort and amenities of luxury condos with the flexibility and short-term benefits of a rental. Each spacious, pet-friendly unit features top-of-the-line appliances, fixtures and finishes. A modern kitchen with an open layout is outfitted with stainless steel GE appliances, quartz countertops, and Porcelanosa cabinetry. A sizable island can double as a kitchen table, but the open-concept living/dining area leaves plenty of room for a full dining set. Luxe, supersized closets and spa-like bathrooms with a top-tier Whirlpool washer and dryer complete these premium units. Enjoy everything that vibrant and exciting Somerville has to offer! Mason is in close proximity to MIT, Union Square and Inman Square. Buses to Harvard and Lechmere connect you to the rest of Cambridge and downtown Boston. There s no shortage of dining and entertainment options, with Somerville Brewing Company, Taza Chocolate, Clover Food Lab, Atwood s Tavern and Lone Star Taco Bar close by. Mason is across the street from Twin City Plaza and less than a mile from the Cambridgeside Galleria mall. Savor city living at Mason.



Terms: One year lease