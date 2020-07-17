All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

3 Ward

3 Ward St · (857) 204-8003
Location

3 Ward St, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
new construction
The Mason Apartments are stunning, brand-new construction units that offer the comfort and amenities of luxury condos with the flexibility and short-term benefits of a rental. Each spacious, pet-friendly unit features top-of-the-line appliances, fixtures and finishes. A modern kitchen with an open layout is outfitted with stainless steel GE appliances, quartz countertops, and Porcelanosa cabinetry. A sizable island can double as a kitchen table, but the open-concept living/dining area leaves plenty of room for a full dining set. Luxe, supersized closets and spa-like bathrooms with a top-tier Whirlpool washer and dryer complete these premium units. Enjoy everything that vibrant and exciting Somerville has to offer! Mason is in close proximity to MIT, Union Square and Inman Square. Buses to Harvard and Lechmere connect you to the rest of Cambridge and downtown Boston. There s no shortage of dining and entertainment options, with Somerville Brewing Company, Taza Chocolate, Clover Food Lab, Atwood s Tavern and Lone Star Taco Bar close by. Mason is across the street from Twin City Plaza and less than a mile from the Cambridgeside Galleria mall. Savor city living at Mason.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Ward have any available units?
3 Ward has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Ward have?
Some of 3 Ward's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Ward currently offering any rent specials?
3 Ward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Ward pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Ward is pet friendly.
Does 3 Ward offer parking?
No, 3 Ward does not offer parking.
Does 3 Ward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Ward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Ward have a pool?
Yes, 3 Ward has a pool.
Does 3 Ward have accessible units?
No, 3 Ward does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Ward have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Ward does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Ward have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Ward does not have units with air conditioning.
