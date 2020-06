Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL NEW RENO! Large Studio or 1 bed (a separating wall can be added for privacy). Central A/C, High-end kitchen with SS appliances, Gas Stove, Dish/Disposal. Open Kitchen/Living room. Smart Skylights on remote control and all lights on dimmers that can be controlled from an app from anywhere! IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!!! PETS Negotiable! YOUTUBE TOUR: https://youtu.be/Qpkvam9xtAw