All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 296 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
296 Highland Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

296 Highland Avenue

296 Highland Avenue · (508) 887-2863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Powder House
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

296 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
96 Highland Avenue Apt #1A, Somerville, MA 02144 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!!!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment. Short walk to Porter and Davis Square. The first floor of a stately triple-decker located on a corner lot with Aberdeen Road. Large rooms, lots of windows, tall ceilings, wood floors, large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Coin-op laundry and dedicated storage space in the basement. Gas furnace. Some parking available for an additional $ 75 per spot. Contact Andy for more details. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3574979 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Highland Avenue have any available units?
296 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 296 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
296 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 296 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 296 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 296 Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 296 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 296 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 296 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 296 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 296 Highland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity