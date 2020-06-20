296 Highland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

96 Highland Avenue Apt #1A, Somerville, MA 02144 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Virtual Tour Available!!!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment. Short walk to Porter and Davis Square. The first floor of a stately triple-decker located on a corner lot with Aberdeen Road. Large rooms, lots of windows, tall ceilings, wood floors, large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Coin-op laundry and dedicated storage space in the basement. Gas furnace. Some parking available for an additional $ 75 per spot. Contact Andy for more details. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3574979 ]