This floor through unit has equal sized bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, front/back porches. Available 9/1. Professionals. Recent updates include new windows throughout, upgraded electrical and fully serviced radiators which will all keep the heating prices down in the winter months. This unit boasts 1260 sq ft of living space not including the very large front and back porches, this is a great deal in a very nice location.



Terms: One year lease