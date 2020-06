Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed

Located in the Inman Square area of Somerville. Huge 3+ bedroom apartment in a great location near Inman Square and 1 mile to Harvard Sq. 3rd floor unit in a three family house with hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen and laundry in the unit. There's also a nice porch. Cats and dogs are negotiable. (Reference #176187)