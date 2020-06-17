All apartments in Somerville
21 Lewis St.
21 Lewis St.

21 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lewis Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed 1.5 Bath IN-UNIT Laundry!! Close to Harvard, Inman, and Union! ***Awesome Location*** Walk to Harvard, Inman, Restaurant, Kirkland , Shopping and more from this very nice, Sunny & Cozy 6 rooms-3 bedrooms with updated large Eat-in-Kitchen and Baths on Lewis Street. Spacious Living and Dinning room. High ceiling & Gleaming Hardwood floor. Extra 1/2 Bath and Washer/Dryer in the unit. Extra storage in the basement. Off street tandem parking. Nice porches and small shared back ya

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lewis St. have any available units?
21 Lewis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 21 Lewis St. have?
Some of 21 Lewis St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lewis St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lewis St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lewis St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Lewis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 21 Lewis St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Lewis St. does offer parking.
Does 21 Lewis St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Lewis St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lewis St. have a pool?
No, 21 Lewis St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lewis St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Lewis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lewis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Lewis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lewis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lewis St. does not have units with air conditioning.
