Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Available Now, Spring Hill, Renovated 1 bed/1 bath - Heat/ Hot Water included - Laundry in the building Cozy one bedroom apartment in an professional managed mid-rise apartment building in Springhill. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, heat & hot water is included, coin-op laundry in the Building. Parking available for rent Pictures from another similar unit in the building



Terms: One year lease