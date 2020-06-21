14 Marion St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location location location! Make this your home and you will be just minutes away from Union and Inman Square. The apartment just underwent renovations including an updated kitchen, updated flooring, and fresh paint! This unit has 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus small sized office room. The living area gets ample sunlight and the updated kitchen has an in unit washer/dryer. There is a driveway parking spot available for rent. No pets. 2 Bedroom Apartment Plus Small Office Sized Room Kitchen just updated, flooring just updated, apartment just painted, etc. Laundry in Unit. 1 Driveway Parking Spot Available for Rent



Terms: One year lease