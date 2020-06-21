All apartments in Somerville
14 Marion St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

14 Marion St.

14 Marion Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

14 Marion Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Location location location! Make this your home and you will be just minutes away from Union and Inman Square. The apartment just underwent renovations including an updated kitchen, updated flooring, and fresh paint! This unit has 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus small sized office room. The living area gets ample sunlight and the updated kitchen has an in unit washer/dryer. There is a driveway parking spot available for rent. No pets. 2 Bedroom Apartment Plus Small Office Sized Room Kitchen just updated, flooring just updated, apartment just painted, etc. Laundry in Unit. 1 Driveway Parking Spot Available for Rent

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Marion St. have any available units?
14 Marion St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Marion St. have?
Some of 14 Marion St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Marion St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Marion St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Marion St. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Marion St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 14 Marion St. offer parking?
Yes, 14 Marion St. does offer parking.
Does 14 Marion St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Marion St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Marion St. have a pool?
No, 14 Marion St. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Marion St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Marion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Marion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Marion St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Marion St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Marion St. does not have units with air conditioning.
