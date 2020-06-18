Amenities
102 Beacon Street Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Gut rehabbed in 2018.This beautiful, modern 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex condo on the second and third floor in a multi-unit house near Kirkland Village/Harvard and Inman Square in Somerville. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared yard. Central A/C. ONE OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can't beat this location. Very convenient to green and red line, restaurants, shops and stores. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544941 ]