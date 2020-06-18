Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

102 Beacon Street Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Gut rehabbed in 2018.This beautiful, modern 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex condo on the second and third floor in a multi-unit house near Kirkland Village/Harvard and Inman Square in Somerville. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared yard. Central A/C. ONE OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can't beat this location. Very convenient to green and red line, restaurants, shops and stores. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544941 ]