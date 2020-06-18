All apartments in Somerville
102 Beacon Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

102 Beacon Street

102 Beacon Street · (401) 447-8635
Location

102 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
102 Beacon Street Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Gut rehabbed in 2018.This beautiful, modern 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex condo on the second and third floor in a multi-unit house near Kirkland Village/Harvard and Inman Square in Somerville. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with quartz countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Shared yard. Central A/C. ONE OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can't beat this location. Very convenient to green and red line, restaurants, shops and stores. Cat friendly for $25/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $75/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544941 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Beacon Street have any available units?
102 Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 102 Beacon Street have?
Some of 102 Beacon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Beacon Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Beacon Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 Beacon Street does offer parking.
Does 102 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Beacon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 102 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Beacon Street has units with air conditioning.
