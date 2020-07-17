All apartments in Quincy
803 Sea St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

803 Sea St

803 Sea Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Houghes Neck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/15/20 2BR Amazing waterview of Boston (incl's utilities) - Property Id: 304475

Available July 15

Finishing touches being put on this beautiful, newly refinished two bedroom apartment, in lower level of owner occupied two-family. Enjoy living steps from the beach with spectacular view of the Boston skyline.

Apartment features:
Eat-in kitchen
Wood burning fireplace
Onsite shared laundry
Ocean view from kitchen and living room
Large shared yard with patio
Two designated off street parking

Utilities included:
Heat
Hot water
Electric

Application and credit check will be required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304475
Property Id 304475

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Sea St have any available units?
803 Sea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Sea St have?
Some of 803 Sea St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Sea St currently offering any rent specials?
803 Sea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Sea St pet-friendly?
No, 803 Sea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 803 Sea St offer parking?
Yes, 803 Sea St offers parking.
Does 803 Sea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Sea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Sea St have a pool?
No, 803 Sea St does not have a pool.
Does 803 Sea St have accessible units?
No, 803 Sea St does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Sea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Sea St does not have units with dishwashers.
