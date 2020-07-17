803 Sea St

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 2BR Amazing waterview of Boston (incl's utilities) - Property Id: 304475
Available July 15
Finishing touches being put on this beautiful, newly refinished two bedroom apartment, in lower level of owner occupied two-family. Enjoy living steps from the beach with spectacular view of the Boston skyline.
Apartment features:
Eat-in kitchen
Wood burning fireplace
Onsite shared laundry
Ocean view from kitchen and living room
Large shared yard with patio
Two designated off street parking
Utilities included:
Heat
Hot water
Electric
Application and credit check will be required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304475
Property Id 304475
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5876455)