803 Sea St

Available 07/15/20 2BR Amazing waterview of Boston (incl's utilities) - Property Id: 304475



Available July 15



Finishing touches being put on this beautiful, newly refinished two bedroom apartment, in lower level of owner occupied two-family. Enjoy living steps from the beach with spectacular view of the Boston skyline.



Apartment features:

Eat-in kitchen

Wood burning fireplace

Onsite shared laundry

Ocean view from kitchen and living room

Large shared yard with patio

Two designated off street parking



Utilities included:

Heat

Hot water

Electric



Application and credit check will be required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304475

No Pets Allowed



