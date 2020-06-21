All apartments in Quincy
54 Payne Street · (781) 640-0159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Payne Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Email only to schedule showings, please! 3BR/2 full bath unit encompassing two floors is available for immediate move-in. Second floor includes the second bathroom and third bedroom with hardwood flooring, built in cabinetry and an alcove with a storage bench. Additional living space is available on top floor with blue ceramic tiles and skylights for plenty of sunlight. Kitchen features hardwood cabinetry, electric stove, dishwasher and ceramic tiles. Unit includes a private balcony & parking is available for two vehicles. Utilities are separate. Approx 10 minute walk to Quincy Adams T via the pedestrian walkway on Independence Ave. No pets, good credit and references preferred.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Payne St. have any available units?
54 Payne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Payne St. have?
Some of 54 Payne St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Payne St. currently offering any rent specials?
54 Payne St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Payne St. pet-friendly?
No, 54 Payne St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 54 Payne St. offer parking?
Yes, 54 Payne St. does offer parking.
Does 54 Payne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Payne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Payne St. have a pool?
No, 54 Payne St. does not have a pool.
Does 54 Payne St. have accessible units?
No, 54 Payne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Payne St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Payne St. has units with dishwashers.
