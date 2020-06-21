54 Payne St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Email only to schedule showings, please! 3BR/2 full bath unit encompassing two floors is available for immediate move-in. Second floor includes the second bathroom and third bedroom with hardwood flooring, built in cabinetry and an alcove with a storage bench. Additional living space is available on top floor with blue ceramic tiles and skylights for plenty of sunlight. Kitchen features hardwood cabinetry, electric stove, dishwasher and ceramic tiles. Unit includes a private balcony & parking is available for two vehicles. Utilities are separate. Approx 10 minute walk to Quincy Adams T via the pedestrian walkway on Independence Ave. No pets, good credit and references preferred.



Terms: One year lease