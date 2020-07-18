All apartments in Quincy
Quincy, MA
319 Granite St
319 Granite St

319 Granite Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

319 Granite Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high end Viking gas stovetop, new cabinets and flooring. Brand new bathroom with all-tile walk-in shower. Large bedroom with two additional bedrooms off the kitchen. Great for home office, guest room, nursery or bedrooms. hardwood flooring throughout. Private basement with free washer/dryer and storage. New tankless energy efficient water heater. Enjoy outdoor patio area and yard. Close to T station, Quincy center, brand new middle school across the street, shopping, highway access and newly added Kincaide Park a few steps away! 70 walk score "very walkable." Available mid August or Sept 1st. Floor plan attached. Inquire for video tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Granite St have any available units?
319 Granite St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Granite St have?
Some of 319 Granite St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Granite St currently offering any rent specials?
319 Granite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Granite St pet-friendly?
No, 319 Granite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 319 Granite St offer parking?
Yes, 319 Granite St offers parking.
Does 319 Granite St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Granite St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Granite St have a pool?
No, 319 Granite St does not have a pool.
Does 319 Granite St have accessible units?
No, 319 Granite St does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Granite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Granite St has units with dishwashers.
