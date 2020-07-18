319 Granite St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 or 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom with 2 off-street driveway parking spaces included for rent! 2nd floor sunny and spacious living room and dining room combo. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high end Viking gas stovetop, new cabinets and flooring. Brand new bathroom with all-tile walk-in shower. Large bedroom with two additional bedrooms off the kitchen. Great for home office, guest room, nursery or bedrooms. hardwood flooring throughout. Private basement with free washer/dryer and storage. New tankless energy efficient water heater. Enjoy outdoor patio area and yard. Close to T station, Quincy center, brand new middle school across the street, shopping, highway access and newly added Kincaide Park a few steps away! 70 walk score "very walkable." Available mid August or Sept 1st. Floor plan attached. Inquire for video tour