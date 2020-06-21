231 Independence Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful sunny 2-bedroom/1 full bath unit on the first floor of a multifamily home available for immediate move-in! Located within walking distance to Quincy Adams T station via the pedestrian walkway recently reopened on Independence Avenue. Parking can accommodate 2 vehicles in driveway for this unit. Layout includes 6 rooms: 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, sun room and full eat-in kitchen with separate spacious pantry, dishwasher and gas stove. Hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tiles in bathroom and kitchen. Classic chandelier in dining room with built in cabinetry. Utilities are separate and laundry located within building. Deposits include 3.5 months (1st, last, security & broker's fee) No pets, good credit and referenced preferred.



Terms: One year lease