231 Independence Ave.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:59 AM

231 Independence Ave.

231 Independence Avenue · (781) 640-0159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful sunny 2-bedroom/1 full bath unit on the first floor of a multifamily home available for immediate move-in! Located within walking distance to Quincy Adams T station via the pedestrian walkway recently reopened on Independence Avenue. Parking can accommodate 2 vehicles in driveway for this unit. Layout includes 6 rooms: 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, sun room and full eat-in kitchen with separate spacious pantry, dishwasher and gas stove. Hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tiles in bathroom and kitchen. Classic chandelier in dining room with built in cabinetry. Utilities are separate and laundry located within building. Deposits include 3.5 months (1st, last, security & broker's fee) No pets, good credit and referenced preferred.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Independence Ave. have any available units?
231 Independence Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Independence Ave. have?
Some of 231 Independence Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Independence Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
231 Independence Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Independence Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 231 Independence Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 231 Independence Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 231 Independence Ave. does offer parking.
Does 231 Independence Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Independence Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Independence Ave. have a pool?
No, 231 Independence Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 231 Independence Ave. have accessible units?
No, 231 Independence Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Independence Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Independence Ave. has units with dishwashers.
