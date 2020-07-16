All apartments in Plymouth County
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:51 AM

79 Lakeside. Ave 1

79 Lakeside Ave · (352) 223-2242
Location

79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA 02347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544

2 bedroom I bath
Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets.
Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office . Over 2 acres of land for cook-outs and serenity. Great country atmosphere and water rights to pond
Take a look
First and last months rent required
References and copy of license
Snow Removal not provided.
Well water and 3 yr old septic system
Oil heat
Pam 352-223-3242
Pete 508-612-8888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82544
Property Id 82544

(RLNE5678368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

