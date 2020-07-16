79 Lakeside. Ave 1

Amenities
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544
2 bedroom I bath
Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets.
Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office . Over 2 acres of land for cook-outs and serenity. Great country atmosphere and water rights to pond
First and last months rent required
References and copy of license
Snow Removal not provided.
Well water and 3 yr old septic system
Oil heat
Pam 352-223-3242
Pete 508-612-8888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82544
(RLNE5678368)