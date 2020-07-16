79 Lakeside. Ave 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544



2 bedroom I bath

Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets.

Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office . Over 2 acres of land for cook-outs and serenity. Great country atmosphere and water rights to pond

Take a look

First and last months rent required

References and copy of license

Snow Removal not provided.

Well water and 3 yr old septic system

Oil heat

Pam 352-223-3242

Pete 508-612-8888

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82544

Property Id 82544



(RLNE5678368)