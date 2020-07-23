/
plymouth county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
146 Apartments for rent in Plymouth County, MA📍
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
12 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1161 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
10 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
5 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,004
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
13 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1271 sqft
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
3 Units Available
The Estates
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1176 sqft
Near Weir River Estuary Park, Route 3, and I-95. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, lots of storage and updated appliances. Pool, playground, gym and hot tub available.
18 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,209
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1403 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
6 Units Available
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,101
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1877 sqft
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.
18 Units Available
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
14 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
1 Unit Available
Brockton Heights
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St B
31 Sheridan St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Unit B Available 08/01/20 nice in-law - Property Id: 324505 Lovely in-law with private entrance/bedroom/bath. Includes utilities and cable. Cook-top and microwave, small fridge. Perfect for one. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
283 Market Street
283 Market Street, Plymouth County, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio Available Now w/WD Hookups in unit - Property Id: 315338 Available now Large studio with separate bedroom Patio First floor with your own entry of a three family home $1325 a month Tenant pays gas and electric No pets On the bus
1 Unit Available
1126 Main Street A
1126 Main St, Plymouth County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Charming One Bedroom - Hanover - Property Id: 320387 Charming, one bedroom apartment in a recently remodeled antique house on Main Street in Hanover.
1 Unit Available
226 Green Street
226 Green Street, Brockton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Please give me a call for any information about the house ??. Feel free to call me at 7748265033. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brockton-ma?lid=13183124 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897231)
1 Unit Available
103 North St
103 North Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly renovated 1 bedroom in the heart of Hingham Harbor steps to shopping restaurants and close proximity to train. Stainless steel appliances and granite in kitchen Pets allowed on a case to case basis Available now.
1 Unit Available
3 Mallard Rd
3 Mallard Road, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
880 sqft
Renovated 3 BR/1Ba home available for year round lease. 3BR/1Ba – Make this recently renovated 3BR/1Ba Bright open home with open concept design your new home.
1 Unit Available
42 Oak Bluff Circle
42 Oak Bluff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,333
3994 sqft
42 Oak Bluff Circle Available 08/01/20 - Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline.
1 Unit Available
316 Main St
316 Main Street, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
880 sqft
MOVE-IN READY. Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment 1 bathroom rental with private entrance on the 2nd floor of a 2-family home. Eat-in Kitchen complete with Granite/ Stainless, dishwasher, gas stove and large pantry.
20 Units Available
152 Shipyard Dr.
152 Shipyard Drive, Plymouth County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,034
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1373 sqft
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard in South Shore offers ocean side, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. This community is just 40 minutes south of Boston, near Exclusive shops, a 350-slip marina and the Boston commuter ferry.
