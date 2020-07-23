/
bristol county
154 Apartments for rent in Bristol County, MA📍
$
5 Units Available
Highlands
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
6 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
5 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
1 Unit Available
Steep Brook
Ships Watch Apartments
4001 N Main St, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Main Street, just minutes from Highway 79. Units offer dishwasher, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, elevator and parking.
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
5 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
9 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
5 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,344
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
875 sqft
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
1 Unit Available
213 Tickle Rd
213 Tickle Road, North Westport, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Westport duplex - Property Id: 68586 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/213-tickle-rd-westport-ma/68586 Property Id 68586 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5978301)
1 Unit Available
89 North ST, Mansfield, MA 02048
89 North St, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath Mansfield MA - Property Id: 303230 Fantastic location! Large town house 6 rooms, 3 large bed, 1.5 baths, kitchen, and bath are all updated.
1 Unit Available
City Center
144 School St 3
144 School Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment near downtown taunton. - Property Id: 308381 Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment for rent in proximity to taunton center a lot of storage and closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
City Center
230 School St 4
230 School St, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
1 Bed, 2nd floor, $950/month, 1st,Last & Security - Property Id: 317080 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd flr, no utilities, Month-to-Month, 1st - last & security, $950/mth, domestic cat or dog 25lbs or under full grown, ON street parking, no smoking, Lead cert'
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
87 George St 2
87 George Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - Property Id: 309165 Spacious Apartment 5 Minutes to the Commuter Rail - 1100 Square foot unit - Built in 2008 - Quiet tenants and neighbors - New flooring installed - Spacious Kitchen and living
1 Unit Available
332 Chestnut Farm Way
332 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Stunning two bedroom with $500 off move in costs! - Property Id: 309754 Gorgeous two bedroom, two full bathroom unit located on the top floor with vaulted ceilings! Call today for our rent special of $500 off your move-in costs! Apply at
1 Unit Available
Hebronville
54 Burgess Street
54 Burgess Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Welcome home to your brand new home on a brand new cul-de-sac! The front porch welcomes you in to this light, bright, spacious townhouse.
1 Unit Available
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.
1 Unit Available
Niagara
101 Foster Street
101 Foster Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Sun drenched 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fall River. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020.
1 Unit Available
Downton Attleboro
30 Hope St
30 Hope Street, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Bright, sunny and clean 5 room, 2 bedroom apartment. Spacious living and dining rooms. Eat in kitchen plus panty. Washer/dryer hook ups and storage in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, convenient location, walk to train.
1 Unit Available
Attleboro City
492 Newport Ave
492 Newport Ave, Attleboro, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Looking for an upscale apartment in S Attleboro? Former owners Townhouse unit has many upgrades and amenities.
1 Unit Available
60 West St. - 3
60 West Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from Route 1. Unit features tons of storage, patio for grill, 3 levels of living, and two parking spots and wall A/C units.
1 Unit Available
North Seekonk
127 Oak Hill Ave
127 Oak Hill Avenue, North Seekonk, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3000 sqft
SEEKONK - Sprawling Ranch w/ approx. 3000 square feet. Three Bedroom, Two Full bath home set on a beautiful lot. Galley kitchen w/double ovens leads to a dining area overlooking the sunken living room w/gas fireplace and pretty brickwork.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bristol County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
