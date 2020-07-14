Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Marq at The Pinehills is The Pinehills newest resort-style apartment community boasting stunning one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Living areas feature soaring ceilings, accent walls and spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in closets. Modern kitchens are equipped with espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. With an expansive private resident clubhouse, two landscaped courtyards, a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center and movie theater all at your doorstep, Marq at The Pinehills provides an elevated living experience in the charming and historic town of Plymouth.