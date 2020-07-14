All apartments in Plymouth
Marq at The Pinehills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Marq at The Pinehills

40 Pinehills Dr · (508) 416-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Plymouth
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA 02360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,060

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1350 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,235

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,396

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1236 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,471

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 1252 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,471

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marq at The Pinehills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Marq at The Pinehills is The Pinehills newest resort-style apartment community boasting stunning one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Living areas feature soaring ceilings, accent walls and spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in closets. Modern kitchens are equipped with espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. With an expansive private resident clubhouse, two landscaped courtyards, a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, business center and movie theater all at your doorstep, Marq at The Pinehills provides an elevated living experience in the charming and historic town of Plymouth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 lock and key fee
Additional: $500 holding fee which comes off of the first month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweillers, and Chow Chows, and any mixes thereof. Only one pet over 25 pounds will be allowed
Dogs
rent: $45/month
Cats
rent: $75/month
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marq at The Pinehills have any available units?
Marq at The Pinehills has 10 units available starting at $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marq at The Pinehills have?
Some of Marq at The Pinehills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marq at The Pinehills currently offering any rent specials?
Marq at The Pinehills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marq at The Pinehills pet-friendly?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills is pet friendly.
Does Marq at The Pinehills offer parking?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills offers parking.
Does Marq at The Pinehills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marq at The Pinehills have a pool?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills has a pool.
Does Marq at The Pinehills have accessible units?
No, Marq at The Pinehills does not have accessible units.
Does Marq at The Pinehills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills has units with dishwashers.
Does Marq at The Pinehills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marq at The Pinehills has units with air conditioning.
