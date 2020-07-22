/
/
bristol county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Bristol County, RI📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Warren Apartments
624 Metacom Avenue, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
The Warren Apartments offer modern living in one of Rhode Islands most untouched areas. Whether youre looking to soak up the sun in Newport or catch a show in Providence, youre never too far away from the action.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Child St 3
5 Child Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
688 sqft
Renovated Apt in heart of beautiful Warren - Property Id: 287879 The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Child Street (Route 103).
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Hope Street 7
217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
857 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156 This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
44 Church Street
44 Church Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1067 sqft
Beautiful one-bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Warren! This lovely unit is on the first floor of an owner-occupied two-family home and features a recently renovated kitchen and bath, ample sized bedroom and additional bonus small bedroom
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1013 Hope Street
1013 Hope Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Tracie Hall (401) 602-5162. Just renovated! A very special opportunity for you to live in a pre-revolutionary circa 1750 Gambrel style home built by Samuel Norris.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
91 Main Street
91 Main Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units $500 Security Deposit with your good Credit on 1 & 2 Bedroom Units. ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON NEW 13 MONTH LEASE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI! Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809 $900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High) New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10'
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Broad Street
32 Broad Street, Bristol County, RI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5528 sqft
Welcome to the Smith-Waterman House, located in the Historic Waterfront District of Warren. This treasured heirloom invites you to enjoy old-world craftsmanship with timeless appeal.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
39 State Street - 2W
39 State St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$2,650
468 sqft
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - 4
495 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$625
322 sqft
Ready to move in professional OFFICE SPACE in a convenient and collegial workspace with shared conference room available, located in the heart of downtown Historic Bristol. Steps from the Post Office, RIPTA, bike path, waterfront, and restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - G1
495 Hope Street, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$400
325 sqft
Private office space in downtown professional office building w/ shared conference room.
Results within 1 mile of Bristol County
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Warren Av
409 Warren Avenue, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$750
550 sqft
ROOMMATE WANTED. Looking for FEMALE to share apartment with current tenant. Property is at a lovely horse farm. Shared space is the kitchen, bathroom, laundry, deck. Private space is your own bedroom and living room.
1 of 21
Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol County
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
$1,005
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
Studio
$815
1 Bedroom
$870
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
Evergreen Apartments
2045 Broad Street, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Nestled in the heart of historical Pawtuxet Village, Evergreen Apartments is the place to call home. The neighborhood boasts a wide variety of shops in the quaint village just a short walk away. Situated right near the Pawtuxet River (just 0.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
50 Columbia
50 Columbia Avenue, Cranston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
50 Columbia - Property Id: 325314 We currently have a newly renovated one bedroom apartment. The apartment is located within a beautiful historic victorian home in the Edgewood section of Cranston.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
LARGE BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE NOW!...
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Niagara
101 Foster Street
101 Foster Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Sun drenched 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fall River. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Palace Garden
39 Fair Street
39 Fair Street, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Sited in the heart of the Pawtuxet Village Community, this recently renovated 1 bedroom unit offers convenience and comfort. Generous windows provide bright, sunlit space welcoming you in to enjoy a cozy home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bristol County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAEast Providence, RIFall River, MACranston, RITaunton, MAPawtucket, RINewport East, RI