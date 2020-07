Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center hot tub internet access package receiving

Avalon at The Pinehills overlooks the 11th fairway of the Rees Jones golf course. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom Plymouth apartments feature private entries and direct access one car garages. Avalon signature amenities include swimming pool, private fitness center and clubroom. The Pinehills amenities feature walking trails, The Stonebridge Club pool, tennis and daily fee golf. In the Plymouth apartments at Avalon at The Pinehills, you will have time to enjoy the things most important to you.