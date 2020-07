Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool garage parking

Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard features brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Hingham. These pet friendly apartment homes offer thoughtfully designed living spaces with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and in unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor pool, four outdoor courtyards and a sky deck and lounge. Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard is conveniently located near Greenbush Commuter Rail and 3A, and is steps from the commuter ferry to Boston. In addition, the community is easily accessible to shopping, dining and entertainment at the Launch at Hingham Shipyard.