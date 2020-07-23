/
/
barnstable county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:29 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Barnstable County, MA📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Shore Drive
49 Shore Drive, Popponesset, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $637,000 - Property Id: 312863 Summer cottage, large living room, Internet/HD TV, wi-fi, washer/dryer,Inside and outside showers, 1 Queen,1 full, 2 twin beds, large deck, 125 yards from beach Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
76 Cross St Unit 2
76 Cross Street, Chatham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
950 sqft
FREE JUNE RENT! Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available June 1st. Unit features stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry, HVAC, gas heat and so much more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dennis Port
9 Edwards Avenue, Unit A7
9 Edwards Avenue, Dennis Port, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Edwards Avenue, Unit A7 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom Condo-Dennis Port - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd floor end unit, 641 sq ft. Granite tile counter tops, maple cabinets, pergo flooring in living room and kitchen, bedroom is carpeted.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
611 Head Of The Bay Road
611 Head of the Bay Road, Buzzards Bay, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1108 sqft
WINTER RENTAL with plenty of space and storage. Nice open floor plan between the Kitchen, Dining and Living room. All hardwood floors. Three bedrooms on the first floor and two in the basement level. Washer and dryer in the basement level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Falmouth
21 Ridgeview Drive
21 Ridgeview Drive, West Falmouth, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2460 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Colonial in desirable Craggy Ridge! This Amish built, timber frame home has so much to offer. 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pocasset
171 Bellavista Drive
171 Bellavista Drive, Pocasset, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA colonial with farmers porch within walking distance to Hen Cove available September 1st for year round rental. No smoking inside the premises and absolutely no pets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandwich
99 Main Street
99 Main Street, Sandwich, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful antique two-bedroom home in the heart of historic Sandwich Village, convenient to cafes, markets, shops, museums, and even the beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bass River
1 Aspinet Rd
1 Aspinet Road, South Yarmouth, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Newly renovated duplex in a desirable area on a corner lot. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. The unit has an updated sunny open concept white kitchen w/ granite countertops, island breakfast bar, beautiful-backsplash. Nice sized bedrooms. backyard yard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hyannis Port
27 Oakview Terrace
27 Oakview Terrace, Barnstable Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1209 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom Cape is move in ready! Yearly rental convenient to area beaches and downtown amenities. Comes partially furnished. NO PETS!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
87 Beach Road
87 Beach Rd, Barnstable County, MA
9 Bedrooms
$23,800
7711 sqft
***Weekly Fall Rental***Check in to Another World! Ultimate Luxury at a Private 10-Acre Estate Centrally Located but Complete Privacy Located less than a half mile from Nauset Beach, and 2 miles from town, this 10-acre estate is down a 1/4 mile
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harwich Port
23 Snow Inn Road
23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, MA
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
5319 sqft
In search of the the perfect Cape Cod sanctuary for relaxing and unwinding or enjoying beautiful summer gatherings with family & friends? Look no further than this one-of-a-kind, 6 bedroom Wychmere Shores Estate! This luxury, oceanfront escape,
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyannis Port
79 Squaw Island Avenue
79 Squaw Island Road, Barnstable Town, MA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
6637 sqft
**Private house, beach Island and miles to walk.###Bi weekly rental#### Summer July and August $15,000 per week. Call for details on other months. Perfect home for vacation with families who enjoy the beach and pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Provincetown
135 Bradford Street
135 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA
Studio
$3,000
758 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor office space with full bath and full kitchen in the heart of Provincetown. The exceptionally bright space has views of the town pier and Commercial St.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Cliff Road
20 Cliff Road, Barnstable County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
1926 sqft
Wow! Fabulous location! ''Outer Most Harbor'', Serene views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Cod Bay, Pilgrim Lake & Salt Meadow.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
351 Whidah Road
351 Whidah Road, Barnstable County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
3941 sqft
*Weekly Rental* Incredible views and exclusive location! Located in North Chatham, with expansive, commanding and sweeping saltwater views of the Atlantic Ocean, Nauset Beach, Strong Island, Bassing Harbor and north to Pleasant Bay and Orleans from
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Everleigh Cape Cod
265 Communication Way, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
908 sqft
Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Falmouth
50 Nemasket Road
50 Nemasket Road, West Falmouth, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
NOTE: this home is fully booked to Sept 5th, 2020. Offered as a *Weekly Rental ONLY* Heavenly is the word that best describes this home and location.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyannis
54 Channel Point Road
54 Channel Point Road, Barnstable Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1668 sqft
Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room.
1 of 12
Last updated January 1 at 12:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Newton
84 River Road
84 River Road, Barnstable Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1942 sqft
REHABBED ANTIQUE, NOW 21ST CENTURY!!! FOUOR BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, ALL BR UPSTAIRS. BASEMENT W/LUNDRY.
Results within 5 miles of Barnstable County
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
34 Units Available
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Mallard Rd
3 Mallard Road, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
880 sqft
Renovated 3 BR/1Ba home available for year round lease. 3BR/1Ba – Make this recently renovated 3BR/1Ba Bright open home with open concept design your new home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Oak Bluff Circle
42 Oak Bluff Circle, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,333
3994 sqft
42 Oak Bluff Circle Available 08/01/20 - Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Florence Street
17 Florence Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL available September 1. This cozy three bedroom one bath is completely furnished. Washer and dryer located on the first floor. Relax on the deck in the private yard. Basic cable/wifi included.
Results within 10 miles of Barnstable County
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
10 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Barnstable County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Providence, and Brookline have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Newton, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MABarnstable Town, MADennis Port, MAPlymouth, MAMarshfield, MANorth Pembroke, MANew Bedford, MA