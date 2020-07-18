228 River Street

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065
4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton. 1st floor has a large eat-in kitchen, a dining room with sunlight, a guest room, a living room, an office or exercise room, and a half bath. Granite countertop and all appliances in kitchen. On 2nd floor are three bedrooms, one full bathrooms and a laundry. Central AC and heating. Radiative floor heating for dining room, kitchen, office/exercise room and laundry room. Additional storage space at basement. Huge yard and enclosed backyard gives privacy. Attached indoor garage for two cars, and 4 parking spaces on driveway. 5 minutes walking to Burr School. Shuttles to newton schools stop in two blocks. Three MBTA buses (553, 554 and 107) to Newton Center and downtown Boston stop at the front. Short distance to Commuter Train, and close by Green Line , Star Markets, and restaurants. Easy access to both I90 and I95. Monthly rental of $3,400. Utilities (gas, water and electricity) are included. Snow and lawn on tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311065
Property Id 311065
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5898219)