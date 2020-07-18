All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 228 River Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
228 River Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

228 River Street

228 River Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

228 River Street, Newton, MA 02465
West Newton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065

4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton. 1st floor has a large eat-in kitchen, a dining room with sunlight, a guest room, a living room, an office or exercise room, and a half bath. Granite countertop and all appliances in kitchen. On 2nd floor are three bedrooms, one full bathrooms and a laundry. Central AC and heating. Radiative floor heating for dining room, kitchen, office/exercise room and laundry room. Additional storage space at basement. Huge yard and enclosed backyard gives privacy. Attached indoor garage for two cars, and 4 parking spaces on driveway. 5 minutes walking to Burr School. Shuttles to newton schools stop in two blocks. Three MBTA buses (553, 554 and 107) to Newton Center and downtown Boston stop at the front. Short distance to Commuter Train, and close by Green Line , Star Markets, and restaurants. Easy access to both I90 and I95. Monthly rental of $3,400. Utilities (gas, water and electricity) are included. Snow and lawn on tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311065
Property Id 311065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5898219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 River Street have any available units?
228 River Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 228 River Street have?
Some of 228 River Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 River Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 River Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 River Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 228 River Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 River Street offers parking.
Does 228 River Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 River Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 River Street have a pool?
No, 228 River Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 River Street have accessible units?
No, 228 River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 River Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 River Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 River Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 River Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AuburndaleNewton Highlands
Oak Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College