Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

92 Surrey

92 Surrey Street · (617) 817-8478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 Surrey Street, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
tennis court
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in two family building on a lovely quiet street in commuter-friendly Medford, close to the action at Assembly Row. Spacious and bright, this 1,000 sq foot apartment offers one full floor of living space and hardwood floors throughout. A large kitchen with breakfast bar, white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a large formal dining room and living room. Two good-sized bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom with tub and marble vanity. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet place including a custom closet in the master. Plenty of closet space including a large coat closet at the front entrance and separate storage room with high efficiency washer/dryer. The home is on a corner lot with a large shared yard. Extra storage available in the shared basement. Parking spot negotiable and street parking is easy for tenants and guests. Morrison Park is just down the street, offering a playground plus tennis and basketball courts. Easy access to 93 and public transportation: - Direct bus line (100 & 101) to Tufts University, Wellington (6 minute bus), Station Landing - Express bus to Haymarket / Financial District (325, 326) - Under 20 minute walk or 5 minute bus to Malden Center T stop -- Orange Line and Commuter Rail to North Station - 6-7 minute uber to Assembly Row - Less than 10 minutes to Fellsway Reservation -- great for hiking, biking, etc. Very close/5 min walk to new Target, Starbucks, Wegmans, gym (new BlinkFitness), liquor store and many restaurants. $2600/month plus utilities. Available 9/1 for move in. 1st month's rent, security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Surrey have any available units?
92 Surrey has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Surrey have?
Some of 92 Surrey's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Surrey currently offering any rent specials?
92 Surrey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Surrey pet-friendly?
No, 92 Surrey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 92 Surrey offer parking?
Yes, 92 Surrey does offer parking.
Does 92 Surrey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Surrey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Surrey have a pool?
No, 92 Surrey does not have a pool.
Does 92 Surrey have accessible units?
No, 92 Surrey does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Surrey have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Surrey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Surrey have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Surrey does not have units with air conditioning.
