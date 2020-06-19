Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in two family building on a lovely quiet street in commuter-friendly Medford, close to the action at Assembly Row. Spacious and bright, this 1,000 sq foot apartment offers one full floor of living space and hardwood floors throughout. A large kitchen with breakfast bar, white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a large formal dining room and living room. Two good-sized bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom with tub and marble vanity. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet place including a custom closet in the master. Plenty of closet space including a large coat closet at the front entrance and separate storage room with high efficiency washer/dryer. The home is on a corner lot with a large shared yard. Extra storage available in the shared basement. Parking spot negotiable and street parking is easy for tenants and guests. Morrison Park is just down the street, offering a playground plus tennis and basketball courts. Easy access to 93 and public transportation: - Direct bus line (100 & 101) to Tufts University, Wellington (6 minute bus), Station Landing - Express bus to Haymarket / Financial District (325, 326) - Under 20 minute walk or 5 minute bus to Malden Center T stop -- Orange Line and Commuter Rail to North Station - 6-7 minute uber to Assembly Row - Less than 10 minutes to Fellsway Reservation -- great for hiking, biking, etc. Very close/5 min walk to new Target, Starbucks, Wegmans, gym (new BlinkFitness), liquor store and many restaurants. $2600/month plus utilities. Available 9/1 for move in. 1st month's rent, security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.
Terms: One year lease