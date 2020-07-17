836 Fellsway

Amenities

Beautiful, Bright & Sunny two bedroom apartment in a quiet, beautifully renovated and landscaped two-family home in the Wellington section of Medford. Large 1220 sf unit with large rooms and high, nine-foot high ceilings and private entries. Has recently renovated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless sink and walk through pantry, large dining room with built-in hutch, large living room which opens to the entry foyer, new bathroom and private rear porch. Lots of closet space. Gleaming hardwood floors in all rooms including the kitchen and bath. The house is fully insulated with all new insulated windows and doors with new, efficient gas heat and hot water (low utility bills!). Includes all new energy efficient appliances including dish washer, refrigerator and dedicated clothes washer and dryer -- no coins needed. Has ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. All new wiring and plumbing. Includes off-street parking. Walk to Wellington Station (Orange line) and Station Landing or take the bus (100, 108 and 134 buses) which is just steps away. Convenient to Rte 93, Boston, Somerville, Charlestown, Winchester, Melrose and Arlington. Non-smokers only / No pets. Available for move in between July 15 and September 1.



Terms: One year lease