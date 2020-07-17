All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

836 Fellsway

836 Fellsway · (781) 386-7256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

836 Fellsway, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, Bright & Sunny two bedroom apartment in a quiet, beautifully renovated and landscaped two-family home in the Wellington section of Medford. Large 1220 sf unit with large rooms and high, nine-foot high ceilings and private entries. Has recently renovated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless sink and walk through pantry, large dining room with built-in hutch, large living room which opens to the entry foyer, new bathroom and private rear porch. Lots of closet space. Gleaming hardwood floors in all rooms including the kitchen and bath. The house is fully insulated with all new insulated windows and doors with new, efficient gas heat and hot water (low utility bills!). Includes all new energy efficient appliances including dish washer, refrigerator and dedicated clothes washer and dryer -- no coins needed. Has ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. All new wiring and plumbing. Includes off-street parking. Walk to Wellington Station (Orange line) and Station Landing or take the bus (100, 108 and 134 buses) which is just steps away. Convenient to Rte 93, Boston, Somerville, Charlestown, Winchester, Melrose and Arlington. Non-smokers only / No pets. Available for move in between July 15 and September 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Fellsway have any available units?
836 Fellsway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 836 Fellsway have?
Some of 836 Fellsway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Fellsway currently offering any rent specials?
836 Fellsway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Fellsway pet-friendly?
No, 836 Fellsway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 836 Fellsway offer parking?
Yes, 836 Fellsway offers parking.
Does 836 Fellsway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Fellsway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Fellsway have a pool?
No, 836 Fellsway does not have a pool.
Does 836 Fellsway have accessible units?
No, 836 Fellsway does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Fellsway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Fellsway has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Fellsway have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Fellsway does not have units with air conditioning.
