787 Fellsway W.
Medford, MA
787 Fellsway W
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

787 Fellsway W

787 Fellsway West · (781) 395-7676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Medford
Location

787 Fellsway West, Medford, MA 02155
North Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to 787 Fellsway W where this well maintained single family home is a Commuter's Dream. A Quick 1/4 Mile from Rt. 93, 60 & 16 the 100 bus outside your door, as well as the Fells Reservations & Wright's Pond close by make this an ideal Location! There is no shortage of storage space! Full unfinished attic and unfinished basement are perfect for all of your extra belongings, office space or home gym. Don’t want to clean off your car in the winter? No problem, there is a one car garage! This single family home also comes with a small private patio out back, washer/dryer hook-ups, freshly painted interior, large master bedroom and a cozy living room with a decorative fireplace. Pets are negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities including water and sewer. Available 9/1/20. Tenant pays broker fee. Video available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 787 Fellsway W have any available units?
787 Fellsway W has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 787 Fellsway W have?
Some of 787 Fellsway W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Fellsway W currently offering any rent specials?
787 Fellsway W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Fellsway W pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 Fellsway W is pet friendly.
Does 787 Fellsway W offer parking?
Yes, 787 Fellsway W offers parking.
Does 787 Fellsway W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 Fellsway W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Fellsway W have a pool?
No, 787 Fellsway W does not have a pool.
Does 787 Fellsway W have accessible units?
No, 787 Fellsway W does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Fellsway W have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 Fellsway W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 Fellsway W have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 Fellsway W does not have units with air conditioning.

