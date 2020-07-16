Amenities

Welcome to 787 Fellsway W where this well maintained single family home is a Commuter's Dream. A Quick 1/4 Mile from Rt. 93, 60 & 16 the 100 bus outside your door, as well as the Fells Reservations & Wright's Pond close by make this an ideal Location! There is no shortage of storage space! Full unfinished attic and unfinished basement are perfect for all of your extra belongings, office space or home gym. Don’t want to clean off your car in the winter? No problem, there is a one car garage! This single family home also comes with a small private patio out back, washer/dryer hook-ups, freshly painted interior, large master bedroom and a cozy living room with a decorative fireplace. Pets are negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities including water and sewer. Available 9/1/20. Tenant pays broker fee. Video available upon request.