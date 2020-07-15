All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

73 Newbern Ave.

73 Newbern Avenue · (617) 571-3986
Location

73 Newbern Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1! Brigth & Sunny FOUR bedroom TOWNHOUSE! THREE car off-street parking! Short walk to Magoon & Ball Square's shops and restaurants & future GREEN LINE! Wonderful living space, sunny, spacious living room with hardwood floors and working fireplace, dining room and great cook's kitchen with a large deck. Great entertaining space with additional FAMILY ROOM in lower level which includes fireplace. All 4 BEDROOMS are EQUAL in size, have large closets and hardwood floors.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Newbern Ave. have any available units?
73 Newbern Ave. has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Newbern Ave. have?
Some of 73 Newbern Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Newbern Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
73 Newbern Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Newbern Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 73 Newbern Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 73 Newbern Ave. offers parking.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Newbern Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. have a pool?
No, 73 Newbern Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. have accessible units?
No, 73 Newbern Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Newbern Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Newbern Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Newbern Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
