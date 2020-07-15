73 Newbern Ave.

Amenities

Available July 1! Brigth & Sunny FOUR bedroom TOWNHOUSE! THREE car off-street parking! Short walk to Magoon & Ball Square's shops and restaurants & future GREEN LINE! Wonderful living space, sunny, spacious living room with hardwood floors and working fireplace, dining room and great cook's kitchen with a large deck. Great entertaining space with additional FAMILY ROOM in lower level which includes fireplace. All 4 BEDROOMS are EQUAL in size, have large closets and hardwood floors.



Terms: One year lease