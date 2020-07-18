All apartments in Medford
306 Riverside Avenue

306 Riverside Avenue · (617) 913-4259
Location

306 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st

Property Features:
- Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available)
- Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.
- Common foyer, great as a shared mudroom
- Entering the unit there is a large living room with tons of natural light, wide pine floors, and a good size coat closet
- High ceilings
- Forced hot water by gas (Sorry, no central air)
- Quaint dining area / breakfast bar opens up to the kitchen perfect for entertaining
- The kitchen features granite counters, a double stainless farmers sink, gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, built-in wine rack, and great cabinet storage, a GREAT use of the space
- Access from the kitchen to the basement storage/private washer/dryer (NOT coin-operated)
- Head up to the second floor to your bathroom complete with a vintage clawfoot tub/shower!
- A large office space (or second bedroom, no closet*)
- Master bedroom is a beautiful lofted design with exposed beams and a huge skylight. Bedroom includes two large dressers!
- Small walk-in closet for extra storage and additional storage above loft
- Two-car (tandem) parking off-street included!!
- Shared front and back yard with shared use of the grill and outdoor furniture
- Pet-friendly
You will LOVE this yard & house loaded with charm!

$2,300/month (no utilities included)
Available August 15th, 2020
First, security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing

To inquire, please email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co

#medford #forrent #apartmentrentals #bostonrentals #forrentmedford #somerville #jrassociates

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/306-riverside-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-2r/fb5a9db0-c70b-4235-adea-d3dd8191a06d

(RLNE5915014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
306 Riverside Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Riverside Avenue have?
Some of 306 Riverside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 Riverside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Riverside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 306 Riverside Avenue offers parking.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Riverside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 Riverside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Riverside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Riverside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Riverside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 306 Riverside Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

