306 Riverside Avenue

Amenities
2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st
Property Features:
- Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available)
- Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.
- Common foyer, great as a shared mudroom
- Entering the unit there is a large living room with tons of natural light, wide pine floors, and a good size coat closet
- High ceilings
- Forced hot water by gas (Sorry, no central air)
- Quaint dining area / breakfast bar opens up to the kitchen perfect for entertaining
- The kitchen features granite counters, a double stainless farmers sink, gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, built-in wine rack, and great cabinet storage, a GREAT use of the space
- Access from the kitchen to the basement storage/private washer/dryer (NOT coin-operated)
- Head up to the second floor to your bathroom complete with a vintage clawfoot tub/shower!
- A large office space (or second bedroom, no closet*)
- Master bedroom is a beautiful lofted design with exposed beams and a huge skylight. Bedroom includes two large dressers!
- Small walk-in closet for extra storage and additional storage above loft
- Two-car (tandem) parking off-street included!!
- Shared front and back yard with shared use of the grill and outdoor furniture
- Pet-friendly
You will LOVE this yard & house loaded with charm!
$2,300/month (no utilities included)
Available August 15th, 2020
First, security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing
To inquire, please email:
James Riel
JR Associates | Residential Brokerage
james @ jrassociates.co
#medford #forrent #apartmentrentals #bostonrentals #forrentmedford #somerville #jrassociates
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/306-riverside-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-2r/fb5a9db0-c70b-4235-adea-d3dd8191a06d
(RLNE5915014)