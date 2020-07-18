306 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st



Property Features:

- Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available)

- Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.

- Common foyer, great as a shared mudroom

- Entering the unit there is a large living room with tons of natural light, wide pine floors, and a good size coat closet

- High ceilings

- Forced hot water by gas (Sorry, no central air)

- Quaint dining area / breakfast bar opens up to the kitchen perfect for entertaining

- The kitchen features granite counters, a double stainless farmers sink, gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, built-in wine rack, and great cabinet storage, a GREAT use of the space

- Access from the kitchen to the basement storage/private washer/dryer (NOT coin-operated)

- Head up to the second floor to your bathroom complete with a vintage clawfoot tub/shower!

- A large office space (or second bedroom, no closet*)

- Master bedroom is a beautiful lofted design with exposed beams and a huge skylight. Bedroom includes two large dressers!

- Small walk-in closet for extra storage and additional storage above loft

- Two-car (tandem) parking off-street included!!

- Shared front and back yard with shared use of the grill and outdoor furniture

- Pet-friendly

You will LOVE this yard & house loaded with charm!



$2,300/month (no utilities included)

Available August 15th, 2020

First, security deposit, and 1-month brokerage fee due at signing



To inquire, please email:

James Riel

JR Associates | Residential Brokerage

james @ jrassociates.co



#medford #forrent #apartmentrentals #bostonrentals #forrentmedford #somerville #jrassociates



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/306-riverside-ave-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-2r/fb5a9db0-c70b-4235-adea-d3dd8191a06d



(RLNE5915014)