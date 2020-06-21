30 Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Sun-filled and spacious rooms. The airy living room features a fireplace and window-seat and dining area is perfect for the holidays and special events. The bright and updated kitchen features tiled floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, ample storage and a convenient kitchen bar for dining. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms painted in warm neutrals with lots of light and storage as well as another updated, chic full bathroom. The backyard is your very own oasis with a full back-deck to enjoy the warm summer nights. The yard is beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept. Extremely convenient to MBTA bus, grocery stores, restaurants and all local amenities. All you need to do is move in! VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy1sQOzbhqI



Terms: One year lease