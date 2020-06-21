All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM

30 Pleasant

30 Pleasant Street · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Pleasant Street, Medford, MA 02155
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Sun-filled and spacious rooms. The airy living room features a fireplace and window-seat and dining area is perfect for the holidays and special events. The bright and updated kitchen features tiled floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, ample storage and a convenient kitchen bar for dining. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms painted in warm neutrals with lots of light and storage as well as another updated, chic full bathroom. The backyard is your very own oasis with a full back-deck to enjoy the warm summer nights. The yard is beautifully landscaped and meticulously kept. Extremely convenient to MBTA bus, grocery stores, restaurants and all local amenities. All you need to do is move in! VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy1sQOzbhqI

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Pleasant have any available units?
30 Pleasant has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Pleasant have?
Some of 30 Pleasant's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Pleasant currently offering any rent specials?
30 Pleasant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Pleasant pet-friendly?
No, 30 Pleasant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 30 Pleasant offer parking?
No, 30 Pleasant does not offer parking.
Does 30 Pleasant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Pleasant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Pleasant have a pool?
No, 30 Pleasant does not have a pool.
Does 30 Pleasant have accessible units?
No, 30 Pleasant does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Pleasant have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Pleasant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Pleasant have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Pleasant does not have units with air conditioning.
