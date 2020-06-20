All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

24 FREDERICK AVE

24 Frederick Avenue · (617) 312-3910
Location

24 Frederick Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated & spacious two bedroom apartment available for a 6/1 move-in! This rental has it all: formal living & dining room(s), central A/C, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, front deck/common yard space, and private laundry. In close proximity to Tuffs University Campus, major highway access (route 93), public transit (bus routes to Davis and Harvard Square), Medford Square, Wellington T Station, and the proposed Somerville Greenline (projected year 2021). Street parking is very easy to find outside and around the property. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have any available units?
24 FREDERICK AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 FREDERICK AVE have?
Some of 24 FREDERICK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 FREDERICK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
24 FREDERICK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 FREDERICK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 24 FREDERICK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE offer parking?
No, 24 FREDERICK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 FREDERICK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have a pool?
No, 24 FREDERICK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have accessible units?
No, 24 FREDERICK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 FREDERICK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 FREDERICK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 FREDERICK AVE has units with air conditioning.
