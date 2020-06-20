24 FREDERICK AVE

Amenities

Updated & spacious two bedroom apartment available for a 6/1 move-in! This rental has it all: formal living & dining room(s), central A/C, newer kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, front deck/common yard space, and private laundry. In close proximity to Tuffs University Campus, major highway access (route 93), public transit (bus routes to Davis and Harvard Square), Medford Square, Wellington T Station, and the proposed Somerville Greenline (projected year 2021). Street parking is very easy to find outside and around the property. Sorry no pets.