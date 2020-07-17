10 Warren St.

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom unit in renovated and stunning 1870 Victorian Mansion. Ceilings over 10 feet! Amazing Location, only 1 Block to Commuter Rail (11 minutes nonstop directly to Boston). This apartment has new Central A/C. Huge sunny rooms, new bathroom, and new hardwood floors. New specialty extended length thermal pane designer Anderson windows. Kitchen features high-end maple cabinets. Rooms are all spacious and feature large closets. There is a 146 year old spiral staircase that was restored for the home as well. Deck w/slider. Off street parking is potentially available for $50/month. No pets. Available: September 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease