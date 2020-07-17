All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 10 Warren St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
10 Warren St.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

10 Warren St.

10 Warren Street · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Warren Street, Medford, MA 02155
West Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom unit in renovated and stunning 1870 Victorian Mansion. Ceilings over 10 feet! Amazing Location, only 1 Block to Commuter Rail (11 minutes nonstop directly to Boston). This apartment has new Central A/C. Huge sunny rooms, new bathroom, and new hardwood floors. New specialty extended length thermal pane designer Anderson windows. Kitchen features high-end maple cabinets. Rooms are all spacious and feature large closets. There is a 146 year old spiral staircase that was restored for the home as well. Deck w/slider. Off street parking is potentially available for $50/month. No pets. Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Warren St. have any available units?
10 Warren St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 10 Warren St. have?
Some of 10 Warren St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Warren St. currently offering any rent specials?
10 Warren St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Warren St. pet-friendly?
No, 10 Warren St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 10 Warren St. offer parking?
Yes, 10 Warren St. offers parking.
Does 10 Warren St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Warren St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Warren St. have a pool?
No, 10 Warren St. does not have a pool.
Does 10 Warren St. have accessible units?
No, 10 Warren St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Warren St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Warren St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Warren St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Warren St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10 Warren St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity