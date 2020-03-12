All apartments in Malden
Quarrystone
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:07 AM

Quarrystone

10 Overlook Ridge Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Overlook Ridge Drive, Malden, MA 02148
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
New luxury building featuring spacious, modern floor plans and beautifully maintained landscaping. Originally built as condos, these gorgeous units are located off Salem Street and Rt 1. Use the FREE shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center!!! Easily get over to Saugus, Revere, and Everett as well. Lounge poolside, take in a game of tennis or venture off property for a round of golf at one of the area counrty clubs! Plenty of shopping and a varierty of restaurant are right outside your doorstep! This 2 bedroom apartment features: -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Central air conditioning -Dishwasher and disposal -Stainless steel appliances -Granite island kitchen -Walk-in closets -Modern bathrooms with marble countertops -Spacious floorplans -Large, modern Fitness center -Media center/Movie theater -Tennis courts -Heated swimming pool -Clubhouse with WIFI -Theatre Room -Billiards room -Business center -Playground -Off-street parking included -Garage parking with electronic controlled access available -High speed internet and cable ready -24-hour emergency maintenance -Free shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quarrystone have any available units?
Quarrystone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
What amenities does Quarrystone have?
Some of Quarrystone's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quarrystone currently offering any rent specials?
Quarrystone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quarrystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Quarrystone is pet friendly.
Does Quarrystone offer parking?
Yes, Quarrystone does offer parking.
Does Quarrystone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quarrystone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quarrystone have a pool?
Yes, Quarrystone has a pool.
Does Quarrystone have accessible units?
No, Quarrystone does not have accessible units.
Does Quarrystone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quarrystone has units with dishwashers.
Does Quarrystone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quarrystone has units with air conditioning.
