Quarrystone

New luxury building featuring spacious, modern floor plans and beautifully maintained landscaping. Originally built as condos, these gorgeous units are located off Salem Street and Rt 1. Use the FREE shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center!!! Easily get over to Saugus, Revere, and Everett as well. Lounge poolside, take in a game of tennis or venture off property for a round of golf at one of the area counrty clubs! Plenty of shopping and a varierty of restaurant are right outside your doorstep! This 2 bedroom apartment features: -Washer and Dryer in-unit -Central air conditioning -Dishwasher and disposal -Stainless steel appliances -Granite island kitchen -Walk-in closets -Modern bathrooms with marble countertops -Spacious floorplans -Large, modern Fitness center -Media center/Movie theater -Tennis courts -Heated swimming pool -Clubhouse with WIFI -Theatre Room -Billiards room -Business center -Playground -Off-street parking included -Garage parking with electronic controlled access available -High speed internet and cable ready -24-hour emergency maintenance -Free shuttle that takes you directly to Government Center -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease