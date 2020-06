Amenities

Luxury one and two-bedroom apartments with oversized bay windows quartz countertops and European-style cabinets await you. Walk to the Malden Center MBTA stop to take a short ride into Boston or enjoy the many local restaurant pubs and shops in downtown Malden. Stroll or bike the 7.5 mile Northern Strand Trail bike path. Relax on the private west-facing landscaped patio while grilling up dinner with friends or cozying up by the gas fireplace.