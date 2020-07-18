8 Parsonage Rd

Amenities

Great Location! Come see this Spacious Malden 4 bedroom with 2 baths apartment on a multi-family home available as of 7/15. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer hookups off the pantry. Great sunlight! The apartment is located on the second and third floor. The second floor has a full bathroom, Kitchen, pantry, large living room, dining room, bedroom and a beautiful porch. Third floor has 3 spacious bedroom with closets, a office/playroom with full bathroom. Street parking is available. This spacious apartment is located 15mins walking distances to Malden station and close to BellRock park.



First, Last and security deposit

1 year lease required

No pets

Gas heating

Utilities not included

