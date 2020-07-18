All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 8 Parsonage Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
8 Parsonage Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8 Parsonage Rd

8 Parsonage Road · (617) 784-2276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8 Parsonage Road, Malden, MA 02148
Ferryway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4bedroom and 2 bath apartment in Malden - Property Id: 314695

Great Location! Come see this Spacious Malden 4 bedroom with 2 baths apartment on a multi-family home available as of 7/15. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer hookups off the pantry. Great sunlight! The apartment is located on the second and third floor. The second floor has a full bathroom, Kitchen, pantry, large living room, dining room, bedroom and a beautiful porch. Third floor has 3 spacious bedroom with closets, a office/playroom with full bathroom. Street parking is available. This spacious apartment is located 15mins walking distances to Malden station and close to BellRock park.

First, Last and security deposit
1 year lease required
No pets
Gas heating
Utilities not included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8-parsonage-rd-malden-ma/314695
Property Id 314695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Parsonage Rd have any available units?
8 Parsonage Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Parsonage Rd have?
Some of 8 Parsonage Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Parsonage Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8 Parsonage Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Parsonage Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd offer parking?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd have a pool?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd have accessible units?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Parsonage Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Parsonage Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Parsonage Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Parsonage Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gyms
Malden Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHRevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity