52 Brentwood St.

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with 2 off- street parking, 1 car garage. Welcoming entrance, living room, kitchen and bedroom. Fresh paint all over the entire unit. A lot of storage in the same floor. Bright bathroom with big closets and full body mirrors. Just enjoy living. Located in a great neighborhood with quick access to Boston via Rte1 or 426 express bus to Hay market. 4 mins walk to a bus Station, No. 108 to Malden Center and also 4 mins to Dunkin' Donuts, 6 mins walk to Walgreen and Rite Aid and 12 mins walk to Stop and Shop and Cinema. Also shops and restaurants nearby