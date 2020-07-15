All apartments in Malden
52 Brentwood St.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:55 AM

52 Brentwood St

52 Brentwood Street · (781) 960-5823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Brentwood Street, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on the second floor with 2 off- street parking, 1 car garage. Welcoming entrance, living room, kitchen and bedroom. Fresh paint all over the entire unit. A lot of storage in the same floor. Bright bathroom with big closets and full body mirrors. Just enjoy living. Located in a great neighborhood with quick access to Boston via Rte1 or 426 express bus to Hay market. 4 mins walk to a bus Station, No. 108 to Malden Center and also 4 mins to Dunkin' Donuts, 6 mins walk to Walgreen and Rite Aid and 12 mins walk to Stop and Shop and Cinema. Also shops and restaurants nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 52 Brentwood St have any available units?
52 Brentwood St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Brentwood St have?
Some of 52 Brentwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Brentwood St currently offering any rent specials?
52 Brentwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Brentwood St pet-friendly?
No, 52 Brentwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 52 Brentwood St offer parking?
Yes, 52 Brentwood St offers parking.
Does 52 Brentwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Brentwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Brentwood St have a pool?
No, 52 Brentwood St does not have a pool.
Does 52 Brentwood St have accessible units?
No, 52 Brentwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Brentwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Brentwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Brentwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Brentwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

