Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This community has it all with a living experience that cannot be beat. So many apartments located here that there is an apartment that will fit all of your needs. One bedroom, Two Bedroom, One Bedroom with Den, Two Bedroom with Den and Studios area available. There are two phases of this community that are finished one offers a brand new apartment the other offers a three year old apartment with Free DirecTV and Internet. Your Parking will be garage parking. Be on Rt. 1 in minutes and have the luxury of 4 MBTA bus lines that will bring you to the train station along with right into Boston. If that's not enough there is a PRIVATE SHUTTLE service that will bring you directly to the Malden Center train station and right into Government Center in Boston. Take the Virtual Tour to the left then call me to set up a private showing of the best of the best north of BOSTON!



Terms: One year lease