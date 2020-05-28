All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 155 Clifton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
155 Clifton St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

155 Clifton St

155 Clifton Street · (857) 991-1105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

155 Clifton Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Apartment · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen. The bathrooms, kitchen and common areas are cleaned weekly by the management company but all tenants clean up after themselves as part of their requirements under the lease.

Parking is available behind the building on a first come first serve basis. Parking spaces are currently available at no additional cost. License plate number must be provided to landlord.

The building is located in quiet residential neighborhood less than 1/2 mile from Oak Grove and Malden Center, where there is public transportation, restaurants and many services.

The building is secure, safe and monitored by the management company through cc security cameras and daily visits.

$925 per month is due on the first of every month by check or ACH. Last month's and first month's rent are due upon lease signing. Minimum term is 3 months. Month to month is OK after 3 month minimum is met, with minimum 1 month's notice to vacate. Furniture rental is available upon request at an additional fee. All residents must pass a background check and meet the landlord prior to lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Clifton St have any available units?
155 Clifton St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Clifton St have?
Some of 155 Clifton St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Clifton St currently offering any rent specials?
155 Clifton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Clifton St pet-friendly?
No, 155 Clifton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 155 Clifton St offer parking?
Yes, 155 Clifton St does offer parking.
Does 155 Clifton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Clifton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Clifton St have a pool?
No, 155 Clifton St does not have a pool.
Does 155 Clifton St have accessible units?
No, 155 Clifton St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Clifton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Clifton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Clifton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Clifton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 155 Clifton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gym
Malden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity