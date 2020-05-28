155 Clifton St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen. The bathrooms, kitchen and common areas are cleaned weekly by the management company but all tenants clean up after themselves as part of their requirements under the lease.



Parking is available behind the building on a first come first serve basis. Parking spaces are currently available at no additional cost. License plate number must be provided to landlord.



The building is located in quiet residential neighborhood less than 1/2 mile from Oak Grove and Malden Center, where there is public transportation, restaurants and many services.



The building is secure, safe and monitored by the management company through cc security cameras and daily visits.



$925 per month is due on the first of every month by check or ACH. Last month's and first month's rent are due upon lease signing. Minimum term is 3 months. Month to month is OK after 3 month minimum is met, with minimum 1 month's notice to vacate. Furniture rental is available upon request at an additional fee. All residents must pass a background check and meet the landlord prior to lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5185033)