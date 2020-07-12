/
78 Apartments for rent in Saxonville, Framingham, MA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Saxonville
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,210
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Saxonville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,425
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3-HF Brown Way
3 H F Brown Way, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hayes
41 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
114 Waverly Street
114 Waverly Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Natural light abounds in this lovingly maintained second floor, 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment! A well-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with dishwasher opens to an office area and full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 America Blvd
187 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1925 sqft
187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
13 WEST CENTRAL St.
13 West Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
854 sqft
No broker fee due! Newer construction 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in 11 unit residential/commercial building in downtown Natick. Unit has hardwood flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms, central heat and cooling, Quartz countertops.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1439 sqft
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 Lincoln St
70 Lincoln Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Video available. 1 bedroom unit on second floor of mulit-unit building close to the hospital. Hardwood floors throughout, large galley kitchen. Good closet space. 1 car off street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6 McLaughlin
6 Mclaughlin Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
389 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in North Framingham. Laminate throughout, galley kitchen and full bath. Coin op laundry and storage in basement. 2 car parking. First, security and 1/2 month realtor fee required upfront. Cats negotiable.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7 Village Rock Lane
7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
810 sqft
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
31 South Main Street
31 South Main Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
960 sqft
Welcome Home to 31 South Main Street in the Heart of Natick Center & enjoy luxury living at its best in Natick's Newest High-End Complex.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7 Weld Street
7 Weld Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
986 sqft
Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area.
