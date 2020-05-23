66 Disnmore Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access sauna

Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.



Get information and set up your visit at your leisure; text us anytime or give us a call



-Wood Plank Flooring

- Modern Kitchens | -Fitness Center

-Barbecue Area | -Community Garden

-Smart Package 365

- Smart rent door lock system



Our community offers an Olympic size swimming pool and personal gardening areas.



Apartment home

Priced from $1900-1923 a month.

2 bedroom with 1100 square feet. Available Aug 15th!

Rent increases used to be unpredictable, not anymore



Lock in your rates

Turn your apartment into a home. Kick off your shoes and stay awhile with long-term leases.



Make Bayberry Hill your new home with the convenience and peace of mind of a longer lease term 24 months or longer!



Area Accessibility:-

Amazing view, Shopping , I90, Rt 9, Natick mall, Shopper World, Grocery, Logan express, Urgent Care, Emergency, IMAX, AMC

All the above are available with 0.2 miles to 3 miles of range



