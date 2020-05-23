All apartments in Framingham
66 Disnmore Ave
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:22 AM

66 Disnmore Ave

66 Dinsmore Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA 01702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,923

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.

Get information and set up your visit at your leisure; text us anytime or give us a call

-Wood Plank Flooring
- Modern Kitchens | -Fitness Center
-Barbecue Area | -Community Garden
-Smart Package 365
- Smart rent door lock system

Our community offers an Olympic size swimming pool and personal gardening areas.

Apartment home
Priced from $1900-1923 a month.
2 bedroom with 1100 square feet. Available Aug 15th!
Rent increases used to be unpredictable, not anymore

Lock in your rates
Turn your apartment into a home. Kick off your shoes and stay awhile with long-term leases.

Make Bayberry Hill your new home with the convenience and peace of mind of a longer lease term 24 months or longer!

Area Accessibility:-
Amazing view, Shopping , I90, Rt 9, Natick mall, Shopper World, Grocery, Logan express, Urgent Care, Emergency, IMAX, AMC
All the above are available with 0.2 miles to 3 miles of range

Community Amenities:-
Laundry facility
Near public transportation
Swimming pool
Extra storage
Elevator
Sauna
Free coffee
Barbecue Area
Free WiFi
Game Room
Smoke-Free
Guarantors Welcome
Garage Parking
Carport Parking
Internet: Verizon FiOS
Phone: Verizon FiOS
TV: Verizon FiOS
Controlled Access Building
Billiards Table
Cats Welcome
Dogs Welcome
Clubhouse
Fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Disnmore Ave have any available units?
66 Disnmore Ave has a unit available for $1,923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Disnmore Ave have?
Some of 66 Disnmore Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Disnmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
66 Disnmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Disnmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Disnmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 66 Disnmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 66 Disnmore Ave does offer parking.
Does 66 Disnmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Disnmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Disnmore Ave have a pool?
Yes, 66 Disnmore Ave has a pool.
Does 66 Disnmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 66 Disnmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Disnmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Disnmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
