Lovely 2 room studio in North Framingham. Large kitchen with corian countertops. Bedroom has good sized closet. Ceramic tile floor throughout, bathroom has shower only. Coin op laundry and storage in common area. 2 car parking. Building is nonsmoking. Close to Dunkin Donuts and direct access to Route 9. Near all the stores and Framingham State. First, security and 1/2 month realtor fee required. One person occupancy only per state sanitation code.