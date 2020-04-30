33 Highland Street

Amenities
Complete Gutted renovated 4 Beds 2 Full baths upper floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout the 2 levels of living space.New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cabinets. 2 New full baths with beautiful new tiled floor. New painted top-to-bottom, New hardwooed floor on the 2nd level. New 5 seperate individual heating and cooling systems. A great property located in a quiet street yet Super convenient location.walk to train,shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Easy access to MassPike, Rt 9 and 126.