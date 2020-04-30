All apartments in Framingham
33 Highland Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 AM

33 Highland Street

33 Highland Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Highland Street, Framingham, MA 01702
Coburnville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Complete Gutted renovated 4 Beds 2 Full baths upper floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout the 2 levels of living space.New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cabinets. 2 New full baths with beautiful new tiled floor. New painted top-to-bottom, New hardwooed floor on the 2nd level. New 5 seperate individual heating and cooling systems. A great property located in a quiet street yet Super convenient location.walk to train,shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Easy access to MassPike, Rt 9 and 126.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Highland Street have any available units?
33 Highland Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Highland Street have?
Some of 33 Highland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Highland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Highland Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Highland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Framingham.
Does 33 Highland Street offer parking?
No, 33 Highland Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Highland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 33 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Highland Street has units with dishwashers.
