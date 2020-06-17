All apartments in Everett
183 Broadway
183 Broadway

183 Broadway · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149
Lower Mystic Basin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Updated &amp; stylish pet-friendly apartment available in a converted candy factory next to Boston! Enjoy all the perks of living in the city, without living right downtown! Through your loft-style windows, you'll enjoy views of the Boston city skyline. You'll enjoy ample space with your open concept layout and 11-foot ceilings. A chef's kitchen comes standard, along with in-unit washer and dryer. Take a dip in the pool, get your workout on in the fitness center, or experience the breathtaking views of the historic city of Boston on the roof deck. Garage parking is available, with easy access to Route 93 and Route 1. You can also utilize public transportation, with the MBTA orange line close by. Get to Sullivan Square, Downtown Boston, North Station, and Logan Airport in a pinch! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Broadway have any available units?
183 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
What amenities does 183 Broadway have?
Some of 183 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
183 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 183 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 183 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 183 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 183 Broadway has a pool.
Does 183 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 183 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
