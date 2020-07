Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog park golf room internet access key fob access lobby pool table shuffle board

Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline. There’s nothing quite like it anywhere in Boston. As you walk through The Pioneer, unexpected amenity spaces reveal themselves one by one, culminating in an enormous open-air courtyard, decked out with a heated pool, fire pits, a Grill-zebo outdoor kitchen, and even a poolside movie theatre. Brand new apartment homes leasing February 2019.