lower mystic basin
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
1579 Apartments for rent in Lower Mystic Basin, Everett, MA
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
52 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy Unit 0
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Studio Apartment Near Silver Line T - Everett Apartment Features: - Laundry In Unit - Central Heat & A/C - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Spacious Bathroom - Ample Closet Space Community Amenities - 24 Hour Fitness Center - Outdoor Pool & Movie
Results within 1 mile of Lower Mystic Basin
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
13 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,598
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
933 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
29 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,090
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
54 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,060
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
13 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
62 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Shurtleff St. Unit 3
107 Shurtleff Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Chelsea - Newly renovated spacious 3 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Chelsea center close to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Socially distanced showings available at your convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Rutherford Ave
450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,166
988 sqft
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873 Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
124 Perkins St.
124 Perkins Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
999 sqft
Renovated first floor 3 bed/2 bath apartment in a multi-family house in East Somerville.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
61 Baldwin St.
61 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1750 sqft
Luxury 4 bed, or 3 bed with office on tree-lined Baldwin St.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
74 Sullivan St.
74 Sullivan Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,925
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
26 Pearl St.
26 Pearl Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
Pearl Street - East Somerville Lower Winter Hill Second Floor Unit - Newly Renovated(2009) Three Room - One Bedroom & Closet Sparkling Hardwood Floors. Eat-in-Kitchen - New Cabinets/Stove/Fridge. No Laundry in Building.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
267 Bumker Hill St.
267 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
