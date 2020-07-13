/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
51 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Mystic Basin
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy Unit 0
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Studio Apartment Near Silver Line T - Everett Apartment Features: - Laundry In Unit - Central Heat & A/C - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Spacious Bathroom - Ample Closet Space Community Amenities - 24 Hour Fitness Center - Outdoor Pool & Movie
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,141
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
172 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
51 Newman Rd
51 Newman Road, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
411 sqft
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
42 8th St.
42 Eighth Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Everett
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,710
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
24 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,255
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
46 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,105
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,328
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,568
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEverett 3 BedroomsEverett Accessible ApartmentsEverett Apartments with Balcony
Everett Apartments with GarageEverett Apartments with GymEverett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEverett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEverett Apartments with ParkingEverett Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MA